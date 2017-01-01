The journey to Columbiana began in Edgewood, Alabama, about 30 miles away. That summer my mother went to the community swimming pool — a vast rectangular tub of water, cloudy with chlorine — almost every day. Swimming pools were the only escape from the weather. Very few homes had air conditioners, and Alabama summers are cruelly hot and muggy. To have a pool full of tepid water, as chemically repellent as it must have been by July, was a godsend. My grandmother, Eva Pedigo, would drop Joan off in the morning with a sack lunch and a towel and not have to pick her up until later that afternoon. The lifeguard was the babysitter of hundreds of young children. But they weren’t all children: John Stephens was there, too, and he was 18 years old.

“We’d been going out for some time by then,” my mother always said when she told this story. I never followed up with her about this, nor did I take the time to really think about what “going out” could possibly mean to a 12-year-old and an 18-year-old, or how long “some time” could have been. “Going out” was clearly impossible. They could see each other only in public spaces like the pool, and at school. Another question I could have asked her, but didn’t: How did they see each other at school, since she was in middle school and he was in high school — if, in fact, at 18, he had not already graduated? At any rate, she said she’d hang out by his car in the parking lot. She’d get in the car with him. They wouldn’t do anything, she said, not then, but John, she said, was intent upon it. And eventually, so was she.

And yet the relationship was kept a secret from everybody, from her friends and from his, and from their parents. Edgewood, where my mother grew up, was — as it is to this day — a quiet, solidly middle-class neighborhood on the outskirts of Birmingham. And, in every way, practically idyllic. Many neighborhoods like this surround Birmingham – Edgewood, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Crestline. They are beautiful, clean, and safe. Great places to raise your kids. Her father was a food distributor; her mother worked part-time for him as secretary and bookkeeper. One day, he would become wealthy enough to buy a 20-acre farm, with cows and horses on it. He later installed his own par-3 golf course, but that was a disaster: The cows trampled the greens. He also built a tiny chapel, a bit bigger than an outhouse. There was a miniature organ inside, a cross, and a beechwood kneeler covered in velvet. My grandparents were serious Presbyterians.



As my mother told it, nobody knew she and John were anything other than friends. But a friendship between a girl and a boy with that age difference doesn't seem right. They were just two people who swam in the same community pool, along with a lot of other kids.



Thinking about it now, her story doesn't really make sense. But I believed her, every word. She seemed credible at the time; she provided all the right details. And the way she told it with such passion and joy, there was no reason not to believe her. She sure knew how to tell a story.

My grandfather adored my mother. When she was a child, they would go on walks together down Edgewood’s sun-dappled streets, and when cars stopped at a sign or a light, he would tell her they were stopping to look at her, because she was the prettiest girl in the world.

My grandmother, Eva, took a different tack. She sensed in my mother her burgeoning womanhood — and it scared her. My mother was maturing much too quickly. And not just her body, but her way of being in the world, and how the world saw her in it. Like Eula Varner in Faulkner’s “The Hamlet”: “Soon as she passes anything in long pants she begins to give off something. You can smell it!” Her mother could smell it, too.



This is how, inadvertently, my grandmother encouraged my mother to marry John Stephens.

“I would rather stand over your grave,” she told her, “than to learn you had sex out of wedlock.”

I imagine my mother in bed, covers pulled up to her chin, wheels turning, my grandmother glowering above her in the shadowed light.

§§§

So this, she said, is how it happened.

They were at the Edgewood Community Pool, John and Joan. It was a Tuesday. And let’s say, with the crazy logic of two kids who were in love and in the grip of some uncontrollable hormones – trying to find any way to be together, to have sex with each other and make it right, make it OK somehow – they decided to get married. And they decided to get married that very day. Still in their bathing suits, they drove to the Shelby County Courthouse in Columbiana, where they stood before a probate (or whoever you stand before when an 18-year-old is marrying a 12-year-old girl), and they took their vows, my mother still dripping in her suit: a small pool of chlorinated water puddled at her feet.

So, barefoot and newly married, Joan set out — not to live as man and wife with John, because that wasn’t going to happen — but to have sex as a newly married couple might: with a feral eagerness. But legally, and with the unintentional blessing of her mother. Where they had sex is unclear to me — my mother just said, “everywhere we could” — and they continued thusly until somehow my grandparents found out about it and had the marriage annulled.

“It was a summer marriage,” she said.

This isn’t classified information, or a dark family secret I’m sharing with the world because I’m a writer and it makes a good story (though I am, and it does). If my mother were alive today (she died in 2009), she would tell you. She told just about anybody. She told my younger sister on her 21st birthday, because, she said, “we’re friends now, not mother and daughter.” Within hours of meeting Laura — my girlfriend at the time, now my wife — she told her this story. Laura thought it was alarming, first impressions being what they are, that this was what my mother would want to lead with. On the other hand, it was the perfect story, because it cut to the chase of the kind of woman my mother was, and who she always had been: defiant, sexual, shocking, a woman who bridled when the spotlight was on anyone other than her.

So, everyone knew about it. It was her great tale of youthful misadventure. She was an open book like this. She would tell you about anything, the more outrageous the better. If you had a scandalous story to tell, she would love to hear it, but she would have a better one, like this one, and yours would pale in comparison.

Married when I was 12 years old: Beat that.

But what I came to learn, 40 years after hearing the story for the first time, is that it wasn’t really true. It didn’t happen like this at all.