I always picture

the Merlot

as the jelly inside

of the donut

I talked to my cousin Rachel, also a sommelier, who had grown up with me in Johnson County. She said, “Just think about it. Imagine if we started a campaign for adults to drink wine instead of soft drinks in the U.S.” She listed the benefits of drinking wine in moderation, like lowering bad cholesterol and increasing antioxidant levels. She mentioned obesity levels, tooth decay, and diabetes in relation to sugary-drinks consumption.

It has a beautiful brightness,

lots of sea salt

and oyster

In my early adulthood, Rachel had taught me to see drinking as a wild and creative territory. Traveling with Rachel, I began to keep a notebook that I titled the sommelier’s mother tongue. I took notes of how Rachel and her sommelier friends described wine and spirits, arranging their words into poetry. In the notebook, I wrote down her description of a Sauvignon Blanc we drank together: “It tastes a little bit like elderflower to me which is like licking a sweaty girl.” In high school, I had been a part of a group that preached to teens about the evils of alcohol. At the time, I wanted to fit in with my churchgoing peers. Sadly, those messages about alcohol and its evils stayed with me well into adulthood. When I began to drink in college, after my abstinent high school years, I drank like the rest of the students in our dry county — to get drunk. We drank Natty Light, Everclear mixed with fruit, or wine. For us, there were only two kinds of wine — white and red, and I knew nothing about either, nor did I seek such information.

After college, when Rachel began studying to become a sommelier, I observed her curiosity, her way of drinking, and her seemingly miraculous ability to do a blind tasting and identify the origin, region, climate, and age of a wine. Spending time with her, I became curious to try different wines and spirits, to map their regions, to trace their history.

Beer is

a sommelier's

water

Arkansas’ war on alcohol can be traced back to the 1800s, the Temperance Movement, and Bible-thumping preachers. When I started researching the origins of dry counties, I couldn’t get past this one fact: In Prohibition-era Arkansas, the KKK had over 50,000 members. They worked with local law enforcement to enforce Prohibition laws. For example, in the 1920s, when the U.S. created the Prohibition Bureau, agents in the bureau deputized volunteers from the KKK to enforce Prohibition laws. During that period, membership increased, driven by their ideas of cleaning up and purifying communities. Enforcement of Prohibition law disproportionately targeted immigrants, Catholics, and African Americans.

After reading about the involvement of the KKK during Prohibition, I drove to Harrison, Arkansas. I knew I probably couldn’t figure out how the KKK is involved in the politics of dry counties, but sometimes just driving and listening to the people I meet along the way helps me sort out ideas. Harrison has served as the national headquarters for the Knights of the KKK since the ’80s, when Thom Robb took over as national director.

On my way into Harrison, I drove past a billboard featuring a white family sandwiched between words about “White Pride.” Businesses on the central square had signs in the window that read Back the Blue and Blue Lives Matter. I walked around town talking to locals. One white man who I met on the main square near a Confederate statue said, “I’ll say this about Harrison and racism — it has been known as a racist place; in fact, the most racist place in the country for a long time, mainly because of the Klan. But this is what people don’t realize — here’s the thing about it — there’s racism all over the place.”

Arkansans tell me it isn’t fair to write about Harrison and the KKK — that it reinforces negative stereotypes about the state. But the White Pride billboard still graces the highway. The Harrison Community Task Force on Race Relations did launch a petition to take down the billboard, but I am waiting to write about the successful movement that finally removes it.

It was heavy

ripe

like raw meat

had the quality of blood