Pete Kennedy can’t ride his bike for more than a few minutes without pulling out his GPS. It’s not that he’s lost; we’re riding a new system of trails just outside the small manufacturing town of Old Fort, North Carolina, and Kennedy knows exactly where he is. He’s ridden this area before. Today he’s collecting data — trail intersections, phantom dirt roads that disappear into the forest, gates separating one section of forest from another. So when we’re riding a gravel road one rainy morning through the Grandfather Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest and Kennedy sees a gate that he’s never noticed before, he pulls out his GPS and adds a waypoint and note.

“The first step to making a map is collecting data,” Kennedy says, typing away on his phone. “Most of that data is collected on the computer, getting info from land managers, poring over blogs and records. But you also need to spend time on the ground and see some things for yourself.”

Kennedy owns Pisgah Map Company, which makes trail maps for hikers, bikers, hunters, and anyone else who wants to explore one of the national forests or recreation areas in Western North Carolina. An important detail: Kennedy makes paper maps, the kind that fold and get pulled out at trail intersections when hikers get turned around. The kind your parents or grandparents had stuffed in their glove compartment. The kind that you might think wouldn’t exist at all anymore, considering we all walk around with tiny supercomputers in our pockets. You could argue that we’re surrounded by more maps today than ever before, but they’ve shapeshifted into the tiny, digital maps that populate our phones and tell us where to find the closest latte, or how to avoid that annoying traffic jam. With satellites beaming the breadth of human knowledge to our smartphones in an instant, it would seem the paper map would be heading the way of other relics like the rotary phone or fax machine. And yet here’s Kennedy, stalking the woods near his home in Asheville, North Carolina, using those satellites and the digital world to feed his decidedly analog product.

“I’ve been worrying about the app world ever since I made my first map more than a decade ago,” Kennedy says. “Is mapmaking even a viable business? Are people done with paper maps?”